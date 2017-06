Merrill High School senior Shailee Myers was honored by Congressman Sean Duffy during the Congressional Art Reception on Friday, June 9, at the Center for Visual Arts Gallery in Wausau. Her self-portrait acrylic painting titled “1280 Pieces of Me” took second place and will hang in Sean Duffy’s Wausau office.

Several other Merrill High School art students have their artwork on display at the Center for Visual Arts Gallery located at 427 4th St. in Wausau through Aug. 12.