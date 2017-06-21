Celebrate Finland’s 100th anniversary in Merrill with Metsa Machines

June 14, 2017 marked Finland’s 100th year anniversary and they’re commemorating the milestone with a tour of the United States with Sisu – Finland’s traveling sauna. Want to meet Sisu? Metsa Machines is hosting her at a celebratory event in Merrill on June 22.

Sisu’s stop will be located at Metsa Machines headquarters from 1-7 p.m. Thursday afternoon and evening. All are welcome to come say hello, sing Happy Birthday to Finland, take a selfie in the sauna, and see the products Metsa Machines imports directly from Finland.

“Metsa Machines is happy to host Sisu and help celebrate Finland’s centennial,” says Metsa Machines President Patrick Taylor. “We’re huge supporters of course as many of our products are produced there.”

The event will be held at N1271 State Hwy. 64 & 107 – guests can head west out of Merrill on Highway 64 and watch for the signs. There will be grilled food (made on grills featured from Nelson’s Power House), tours of Sisu the Sauna, and Metsa’s Finnish product lines on display. It will be an outdoor event and admission is free.

To find out more about Sisu the Traveling Sauna’s mission and travels across the U.S. – along with more information about Finland’s Centennial Celebration – visit www.travelingsauna.com.

Metsa Machines, LLC, a subsidiary of Taylor Strategic Industries, is the exclusive North American distributor of Finnish outdoor and forestry product lines such as Japa, Ultratec, Nokka, Rammy, Fimex, and more. For more information, dealer requirements, or questions regarding the company or the products, visit www.metsamachines.com, or contact Bob Nelson at bob@metsamachines.com, or by calling 888-848-4842.