Alice in Dairyland comes to Pine Crest

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

With June being Dairy Month, Wisconsin is celebrating all across the state. It also marks a very busy time of the year for Alice in Dairyland, who made a trip to Pine Crest Nursing Home on Monday to give a presentation about agriculture in Wisconsin.

ewly-crowned “Alice,” Crystal Siemers-Peterman posed some trivia questions to the audience testing their Wisconsin dairy knowledge and gave away prizes to anyone who could answer a question correctly. She also took some time before and after her presentation to interact with the residents at Pine Crest, getting to know them and listening to the stories they had about their experiences in the dairy and farming industry.

Originally from Cleveland, Wis., Siemers-Peterman was recently chosen as Wisconsin’s 70th Alice in Dairyland. As Alice, she works as a communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Her main focus is to educate the public about the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin.