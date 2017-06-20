Runs at a premium as Rangers get first win

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

In last night’s nine inning battle against Marshfield, Merrill Rangers got the 3-2 win in a low scoring pitchers duel. Three runs on five hits all coming in the first inning would be enough for Chase Nelson and the Rangers defense.

The first inning of the game saw all the offensive action for the Rangers as a lead off walk to Trevor Asmundsen followed up by a base hit through the infield left runners on first and second with one out. Alex Grunenwald came up to the plate and singled to left field scoring Asmundsen and advancing a runner to second. After a wild pitch advanced runners to second and third, Chris Grunenwald would single up the middle scoring both runs and giving Merrill the early 3-0 edge.

The Rangers wouldn’t be able to get any more runs across but with an outstanding pitching performance by Chase Nelson with some solid defense behind him, Merrill would hold on to the lead only allowing two runs to cross the plate for Marshfield, both coming in the eighth inning. Nelson pitched all nine innings striking out four, walking two, allowing seven hits and giving up two runs, neither of them being earned runs.

Top offensive performers for Merrill include Chris Grunenwald (1H, 2RBI), Alex Grunenwald (1H, 1RBI, 1R) and Jared Schmeltzer (1H, 1BB, 1R). You can catch the Rangers in action as they play at Athletic Park in Merrill on Sunday at 1:30 against Whittlesey.