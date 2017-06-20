Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 23-year-old Medford man was arrested Monday evening after deputies investigated a crash in the Town of Birch. A vehicle had left the roadway and crashed on Horn Lake Road south of Horseshoe Lake Road just before 5 p.m. A check showed the driver was wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff and was taken into custody. He was also cited for several violations as well.

A 27-year-old Merrill man was arrested late Monday evening after a deputy investigated a vehicle in the ditch. The incident was reported at 9:51 p.m. on County Rd. FF near County Rd. K. The driver was placed through field sobriety tests and arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 19-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested early Tuesday morning on a battery charge. Just before 3 a.m. deputies went to a home in the Town of Bradley and arrested the man at the request of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

A 55-year-old Merrill man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on two counts of battery. The charges were the result of a disturbance Tuesday evening in the Town of Scott.

A 21-year-old Merrill man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a warrant charge. The man appeared in Lincoln County Court and a routine check showed he was wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff for contempt of court.

A 58-year-old Merrill man was arrested Saturday evening on a disorderly conduct charge. Deputies had responded to a residence on County Rd. G in the Town of Pine River just before 9 p.m. for a disturbance.

The number of car deer crashes has gone down with 14 being reported this past week. Another bear was also struck and killed on Saturday evening on US Hwy. 51 just north of County Rd. C in the Town of Merrill.