Joel S. Beilke, 46, of the town of Berlin, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

He was born on July 1, 1970 in Wausau to Gordon and Loretta (Zemke) Beilke. Joel grew up in the town of Berlin and attended local schools, graduating from Wausau West High School in 1988. He was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in the town of Berlin. Joel enjoyed singing karaoke, doing field work, and volunteering his time at the Circle L Corral and the Merrill Riders Club where he was able to assist with safety for the riders and horses.

Survivors include his sons, Chaise (Jamie) and Shane Beilke; parents, Gordon and Loretta Beilke; brother, Richard (Tammy) Beilke; sister, Carol Beilke (Gary Pawlak); nephew, Caleb (Sarah) Beilke; niece, Alyssa Beilke; best friends and neighbors, Jim and Roberta Lawson; special friends, Steve Krause and Pastor Nate Biebert.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

A memorial service will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau, with Rev. Robert Edwards officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 2:30 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.