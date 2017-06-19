Merrill Police reports

June 9

9:03 a.m.- Officers arrested a male with an active arrest warrant and brought him to the jail. During the arrest, the male resisted officers and also damaged property. The male will be charged for his actions.

June 10

2:40 a.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 200 Block of East Second Street. The officer conducted field sobriety tests on the driver after observing signs of impairment. As a result, the driver was arrested for a probation violation as well as operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration 4th offense.

June 11

10:45 a.m.- Officers were called in regard to a burglary in the 800 block of Chippewa Street. According to the caller a motorcycle was stolen from that location and the caller suspected they knew the identity of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers responded to numerous calls throughout city in regard to weather related matters.

June 13

1:50 a.m.- Officers responded to a possible domestic disturbance in the 400 block of West Main Street. The investigation determined that an adult male had moved back in with his mother. The mother and son were involved in a verbal argument over relationship issues. The son was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct as a result of the investigation and statements from both parties and citations were issued paraphernalia and possession of THC.

10:56 a.m.- Officers responded to a possible fight involving seven individuals in the 200 block of North State Street. The investigation determined that three parties were involved in a verbal argument which became physical prior to officers’ arrival. One female party was arrested for disorderly conduct related to the incident.

June 14

8:02 p.m.- Officers responded to a report of a male party who was removing construction cones from the roadway on North Center Avenue. Officers made contact with the mail who admitted to moving the cones off the roadway. The male was cited for the violation.

June 15

3:29 p.m.- A female reported a domestic incident that occurred in the 1700 Block of E. First Street. Officers investigated the incident and spoke with parties involved. As a result of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for review.

June 16

3:04 p.m.- A caller reported a physical domestic incident that had occurred in the recent past. A statement was obtained from the victim. Investigation continues.

3:11 p.m.- A manager at a bank called after a male had become upset that they would not cash a third party check. The male was refusing to leave and began yelling and calling the employees names. The man was located and cited for disorderly conduct.

5:29 p.m.- A female called to report someone stole her son’s bicycle. It is suspected her nephew took the bicycle. The family will attempt to work it out amongst themselves and if they are unable to do so will involve the police again.

June 17

2:06 a.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. A passenger in the vehicle was cited for underage drinking and the driver was cited for the moving violation.

11:06 a.m.- A male turned over suspected marijuana and a pipe he found in a parking lot.

12:56 p.m.- A caller reported he was missing money from his vehicle after visiting a local convenience store. An officer observed surveillance video which showed nobody entered his vehicle. It is unknown where the money went missing.

7:31 p.m.- A caller reported a large snake near an alleyway. He was concerned as several neighborhood children were in the area. Officer located and captured the snake which was determined to be a pine snake. It was released in a more appropriate habitat.