3rd Annual photo contest at the Council Grounds

The time to submit your photos for the 3rd Annual Council Grounds State Park photo contest is approaching. Photos taken in the park between Aug. 1, 2015 and July 31, 2017 may be entered into four categories which include plants, wildlife, people using the park and landscapes.

Starting July 1, 2017 photos may be submitted as a high resolution digital jpeg file attached to an email sent to cgphotos@hotmail.com. The contest ends July 31, so be sure to send your photos in during the month of July.

You can see full details and contest rules on line at dnr.wi.gov, enter Council Grounds in the search line and, on the Council Grounds site click on Current Conditions or, you can pick up a copy at the Park Contact Station.