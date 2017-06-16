Tomahawk bus driver faces charges for improper behavior

A 51-year-old Tomahawk man is in the Lincoln County Jail and will be formally charged this afternoon in Lincoln County Court after deputies investigated a complaint of improper behavior of a school bus driver in the Tomahawk School District.

On June 7, deputies were informed of the incidents which had occurred on the last day of school and have been investigating since that date.

The man was taken into custody on June 14, and has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on felony counts of child enticement, stalking and abduction of another’s child.

Sheriff’s Investigators kept the Tomahawk School District along with the Tomahawk Bus Service informed of the investigation but as this incident occurred on the last day of school deputies did not feel students were in imminent danger as the suspect no longer had contact with students.

The man will appear in Lincoln County Branch One at 1:30 p.m. where he will be formally charged and a bond will be set.