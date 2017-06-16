Library program to feature UFOs, crop circles of Wisconsin

Chad Lewis, Wisconsin author of the Strange and Unusual, will present “UFOs and Crop Circles in Wisconsin” in T.B. Scott Free Library’s Community Room, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.

The program, part of the library’s Words Worth Hearing series, is free of charge. First Street Coffee Station and The Checkered Churn will provide refreshments.

Lewis’ presentation takes his audience on a galactically riveting journey to some of the most amazing UFO encounters and the most bizarre crop circles in Wisconsin. These sightings have been reported throughout the entire state, including Wausau and surrounding areas.

Dozens of people throughout Wisconsin have discovered images and impressions in their fields and in the sky that they cannot explain. Filled with UFOs buzzing the fields, cattle mutations, and a few mysterious creatures lurking, crop circles and UFOs remain a baffling puzzle.

Complete with photos, case history, eyewitness accounts, and directions; this unique presentation encourages you to visit these places experience your own alien encounters.

Chad Lewis is an author, researcher and lecturer on topics of the strange and unusual. He holds a Master’s of Science degree in psychology from University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Lewis has tracked vampires in Transylvania, searched for the Loch Ness monster, pursued ghosts in Irish castles, and trekked across the world in search of unique and bizarre stories and history.

Lewis has been featured on the Discovery Channel’s “A Haunting,” ABC’s “World’s Scariest Places,” and hundreds of radio interviews, TV appearances and newspaper articles.

Chad is the author of the Hidden Headlines series and also the co-author of the Road Guide to Haunted Locations book series.

Contact the library at 715-536-7191 or www.tbscottlibrary.org for information on this and other T.B. Scott Free Library programs.