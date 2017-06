James Eric Roberts

Roberts, James E., passed away at the age of 47, on June 4, 2017, in Chicago, Ill. Jimmy was born to James M. Roberts and Susan L. Roberts in Harvey, Ill., on January 26, 1970.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother Susan, paternal grandparents Margaret and Bernard Roberts; maternal grandparents LeRoy and Isabelle Hansen and Aunt Mary.

Jimmy is survived by his father and step-mother James and Claudia Roberts; his sister Tammy Waller and husband Adrian, and sister Audrey Evans and husband Mark; nieces Michelle and Trinity Evens, AJ and Heidi Waller, and nephews Jonathon and Kristian Waller; Uncle Mike Roberts; Aunt Lindy and her children Jimmy, Sherry, John and Kimberly.

Jimmy was truly a free spirited individual who lived his live his way.

Special thanks to Jimmy’s friends: Sill Davis, Al and Andi Tauber, Christa Clumpner, and Lynette for being there for Jimmy’s many struggles in life.

Services will be held at 4201 N Try Street, North Chicago, 60618 on July 8, 2017, from 11:30-3:00.