Irene M. Streeter, age 85, of Merrill, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. She was born on December 1, 1931 to the late Theodore O. and Nellie M. (Anthony) Thompson in the town of Skanawan. Irene attended the Pine Creek Elementary School in the town of Skanawan, before attending the Irma High School. She married Robert T. Streeter in Milwaukee, WI in 1951. He preceded her in death in 1998.

Irene had most recently been employed at Classic Cleaners Dry Cleaning in Merrill, she was involved with the dry cleaning business for almost 50 years. She had previously been employed at the bean cannery (Oconomowoc Canning), Merrill Manufacturing and Lincoln Wood Industries, all in Merrill. Irene spent many years as a member of the Altar Guild at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Merrill, as well as their indoor custodian. Irene was very social and had so many good friends, she enjoyed playing cards and Cribbage with them at the Avenue Bar. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan – and she enjoyed watching baseball in general. Irene was a loving, caring and hard-working mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she cherished her time spent with family. She was also a devoted Christian woman with a strong faith. Irene was a member at the Ascension Episcopal Church in Merrill. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Irene is survived by her daughter: Carol (David) Long of Tomahawk, sons: James (Laureen) Streeter of Merrill and Dennis Streeter of Stevens Point, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, brother: Phil (Norma) Thompson of Merrill, sister: Kathy Baker of Mattoon, WI and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents: Theodore and Nellie Thompson, daughter: Linda Szulczewski, brothers: Ted Jr., Earl, Kenneth, Donald, John and Raymond Thompson and triplet siblings in infancy.

Funeral Services for Irene will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 11am at Waid Funeral Home. Deacon Linda Schmidt will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 19, 2017 from 4pm-8pm at Waid Funeral Home and again on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 10am until the time of the service. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in the town of Skanawan. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.