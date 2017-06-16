Healthy People Lincoln County seeking input on Health Survey

Healthy People Lincoln County is interested in learning more about the health issues affecting Lincoln County residents. Starting this June, a community health opinion survey will be distributed throughout the county to gather information on the strengths, challenges and barriers to health in Lincoln County. This information will be used to identify health priorities and will help guide countywide prevention efforts for the next five years. Individuals that complete the survey will be entered to win a $50 Chamber Gift Certificate that can be used at local businesses.

This survey is part of Healthy People Lincoln County’s Community Health Improvement Planning Process, which occurs every 5 years. “Community feedback is an important piece in this process,” says Shelley Hersil, Health Director for the Lincoln County Health Department. “In order to develop a community owned health improvement plan, we need to hear from residents about the health challenges they are facing and what health issues are important to them.”

Surveys will be available at the Lincoln County Health Department, local clinics, area businesses and a variety of other locations throughout the county. You can also complete the survey online at www.lincolncountyhealthdepartment.com or on the Lincoln County Health Department’s Facebook page. It should take about 5-10 minutes to complete. Those who fill out the survey are eligible to win a $50 Chamber Gift Certificate. The survey is confidential.

If you have questions or would like to have the survey available at your business or organization, please contact Kristin Bath, Lincoln County Health Department Public Health Educator, at 715-539-1373 or kbath@co.lincoln.wi.us. Lincoln County Health Department “providing services to residents promoting optimal health and safety through prevention, protection, and intervention.”