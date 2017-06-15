Universal Creations on exhibit at T.B. Scott Free Library

Artwork inspired by nature is on exhibit as the latest display for Community ArtShare at T.B. Scott Free Library. The display will have you viewing subjects bursting with color and others will appear to be playing with light and shadow. The art of local artist Xoché Heller can be viewed through the month of June on the library’s second floor.

This intimate exhibit features animals. However, Xoché focuses her creativity on other subjects, as well. The artist works with many different mediums from digital media to paints. The art chosen for this display is traditional-charcoal, colored pencil and ink.

Xoché has been drawing for over 14 years. When pressed to pick her favorite medium to work with, she chose painting. Online, Xoché Heller is known as xshatteredxdarknessx and has been shown on DeviantArt, where a larger selection of her works may be viewed. Xoché accepts commissions for her artwork on a regular basis.

T.B. Scott Free Library’s “Beyond Books: Community ArtShare” features a new exhibit every two months on an ongoing basis. The program was made possible by a $10,000 grant from the Mead Witter Foundation, Inc. of Wisconsin Rapids.