This summer, Rock 94.7 is touring central Wisconsin serving brats to raise money for the new Northwoods Veterans Post to be built in Merrill. A Brats for Vets event at the Sawmill Brewing Co. in Merrill on May 17 raised $1,722.48. Another Brats for Vets event is scheduled for next Wednesday, June 21, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Sawmill Brewing Co., 1110 E. 10th St., Merrill,