Park City Gardens debuts ‘Garden of the Month’

Park City Gardens is pleased to announce a new program – Garden of the Month. Each month between June and October, Park City Gardens will recognize a homeowner and Merrill resident whose property beautifies their neighborhood by improving curb appeal. The residential award winner will receive the Park City Gardens Garden of the Month sign to display.

Although the June Garden of the Month winner was chosen by Park City Gardens members, the public is invited to forward nominations to Park City Gardens for Garden of the Month consideration. Nominations should include resident’s name, phone number and address and directed to Park City Gardens contacts Ginny Drew at 715-536-9605 or Mari Nelson at 715-536-9346. Members of the Park City Gardens Board of Directors will contact the nominees and make a determination as to a winner.

Park City Gardens June Garden of the Month Recipient

Michele Schmidt, 1805 West Second Street, was the recipient of the Park City Gardens June Garden of the Month award. Michele’s gardens are immaculately maintained. Each flower bed is bordered with field stone and mulched and often contain some object of interest to catch your eye.