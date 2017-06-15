Online Urgent Care appointment scheduling now available in Merrill

Patients who need Urgent Care services at Ministry Good Samaritan Health Center, part of Ascension as well as Ministry locations in Plover, Rhinelander, Stanley and Stevens Point now have the ability to self-schedule services for a projected treatment time.

By visiting ministryhealth.org/urgentcare, patients will be able to access Ministry Health Care Urgent Care Clinics online, view the next open appointments, and book the most convenient location and time frame available. This service offers patients the convenience of staying at home or work rather than in a waiting room.

“We are pleased to offer a mobile scheduling solution to meet the needs of our patients and improve access to care,” explains Vanessa Freitag, Vice President of Ambulatory Services and Operational Integration, Ascension Wisconsin.

Patients who use this service are subject to the same treatment evaluation processes as all other patients but rather than spending time in the waiting room, they remain in the comfort of their home. In the event of a delay, users receive updated projected treatment times via automated phone call and email. Urgent Care services are intended for individuals with non-life and non-limb threatening medical conditions.

“For patients needing urgent care services at Ministry Good Samaritan, providing advance notice of arrival will result in less time spent in the waiting room and will provide important information to let staff know approximately when a patient will arrive and what injury, illness, or treatment they may require.”

The Ministry Good Samaritan Urgent Care, located at 601 S. Center Ave., is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week.

Urgent Care scheduling is the latest online offering offered by Ministry Health Care. On-line check in is also available for emergency room visits for non-life threatening conditions.

Another mobile added benefit is HealtheVisits, an online diagnosis and treatment program for more than 20 specific common medical conditions that do not require an in-person visit to urgent care. HealtheVisits is available to all Wisconsin residents and visitors ages 2-65 from 7 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week and costs $35 out-of-pocket.

For more information, please visit ministryhealth.org.