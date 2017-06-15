Merrill Baseball Camp comes to an end

By Jared Schmeltzer

1 p.m. today marked the end of the 2017 Merrill Baseball Camp. The three day camp going from Tuesday to Thursday would see 57 kids from grades one to eight. Each day had a specific focus. Tuesday was concentrated on fielding, Wednesday hitting and Thursday was for the pitchers and catchers.

With Thursday being the last day of the camp, the coaches made sure the kids had some fun as they set up a slip and slide for the kids which would double as some good practice for sliding into bases. The coaches would also give the kids an opportunity to win some prizes. Coaches Mitch Osness and Rob Klug set up a tee with a ball on it, and if the pitchers could knock the ball off the tee with a pitch they would win a hat of their choice. Coach Shawn Shultz and former coach Brian Artec worked with the catchers where they would compete by throwing down to second base, and if any catcher could throw two perfect throws in a row they would also win a hat.