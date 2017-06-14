Strong start not enough for Post 46

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

Merrill Post 46 falls to 0-3 on the year after last nights 8-4 against Lincoln. Merrill would get off to a hot start scoring three in the first inning and another one in the second, but couldn’t hold on as the bats went cold.

After one run scored in the top of the first inning, Trevor Asmundsen would set the tone for the home team singling to lead off their half of the inning. Two outs and two walks later, Kole Meyer would step up to the plate with the bases loaded where he smashed a line drive to the right field fence scoring all three runners and landing on second base.

Lincoln wouldn’t waste any time as they struck back in the second where an error, three walks, and four singles would be good enough for five runs giving them a 6-3 lead. In the bottom half of the inning Merrill would be able to push across one run. A lead off single followed by a wild pitch put Mason Smith on second base, and with a line drive single to the outfield by Dan Duginski, Smith would score the last run of the game for Merrill. Lincoln would go on to score two more runs on their way to an 8-4 victory over Post 46.

“We did a good job of capitalizing with runners in scoring position in the first couple innings,” commented coach Mitch Osness on his team’s hitting. He continued to say, “but we didn’t make a lot of contact after that. 17 strikeouts is way too many!”

Top offensive players for Merrill include Kole Meyer (1H, 3RBI, 1BB, double), Trevor Asmundsen (2H, 1R, 1SB), Mason Smith (1H, 1R, 1SB), Dan Duginski (1H, 1RBI), and Ryan Golisch (1H, 1R,2BB). Vinnie Galella would start on the mound going two innings, striking out three, walking six, allowing four hits and five unearned runs. Brett Seubert would pitch the last five innings picking up one strike out, walking one batter, and giving up five hits to go along with two runs, one run being earned.

While talking about the pitching Osness said, “Our pitchers are going to give us a chance to win if we make the plays behind him!” He also commented on Seuberts performance saying, “Brett did a great job of coming in and pretty much shutting them down!”