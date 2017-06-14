PowerSports Plus open for business

A new player in the power sports market of Central Wisconsin has opened shop on the grounds of a familiar well-established retail outlet. PowerSports Plus has opened in the shop next to Snow Shack in Merrill. Owner Billy Marble struck up a partnership with Jim Bergh, the owner of Snow Shack to have his new business open where his career in the power sports industry started.

Billy Marble had a career as a top Snow Cross racer and earned a place on the Polaris Factory Race Team before turning his attention to being a mechanic. When asked why he decided to make a change from racing to tuning, he said, “I’ve always liked being able to take a motor and make it run better. So, it was a natural progression and I just did it.”

Billy became a factory trained mechanic for Polaris, and has other credentials. After working a number of years in shops for other people he decided it was time to strike out on his own. He had come into Snow Shack after the original owner Dave Blaise passed away last December and expressed an interest in opening his own shop at some time. A few weeks later, he decided that the time was right for him to open his very own shop on the grounds of Snow Shack.

When asked why, he stated, “Dave was such a big reason why I got into racing. He was just one of those people you could talk motors and tuning with. He meant so much to me. It was kind of like fate or something that day I came in and talked to Jim. Things just clicked and I haven’t looked back since then. I’m glad to work in my own shop here next to Snow Shack where it started for me.”

PowerSports Plus is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Billy is excited to show what his years of experience can do for others in need of an expert mechanic to help fix their ATVs, side-by-sides and snowmobiles. Not only does he work on these machines, he also sells used ones that he’s given personal attention to and made like new. Look for his ever-changing line up of equipment on the Facebook page for PowerSports Plus or stop by at N289 Brandenburg Ave., Suite B, off Hwy. 51 just south of Merrill right next to Snow Shack. You can also call Billy at 715-539-3003 to set up an appointment.