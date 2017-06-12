Video: 2017 WRP Rodeo doles out over $40,000 in prizes

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Rodeo weekend returned to Merrill on Friday as the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo arrived for its 28th year. The rodeo once again entailed a full schedule of entertainment, including; bronc riding, a tractor pull, steer wrestling, barrel racing, live music from the Country Western band ‘Branded,’ as well as plenty of antics and shenanigans by ‘Hippie’ and his partners in rodeo clowning crime.

According to Lincoln County Rodeo Association Director Pete Annis, although numbers are still being crunched; this year’s event was a big success both in terms of attendance and prize money giving out; topping $41, 930.

This year’s purse tops that of last year’s $33, 238.