Update: STH 17 re-opens following fiery crash

A fiery minivan vs dump truck crash in the Town of Harrison this afternoon, has resulted in one person being extricated and transported via air medical transport due for treatment of injuries.
The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m.on STH 17 near Shingle Mill Road in the Town of Harrison, just south of Rhinelander


According to responding law enforcement at the scene, a minivan crossed the center line on STH 17 and crashed into a dump truck hauling a load of granite. The woman driving the minivan required extrication from the vehicle and was immediately flown via helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Despite the dump truck catching fire near a wetland area, the driver is expected to be ok. Highway 17 re-opened around 3:30 this afternoon but as of 5 PM; remains restricted to one lane while the burnt remains of the dump truck are removed.

