Marion M. Mussell, 86, of Merrill, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill.

Marion was born March 18, 1931 in Wausau, daughter of the late Kenneth and Erna (Seehafer) Huckbody. She married Alfred Mussell on April 30, 1955. He preceded her in death on April 26, 1983. Marion was a homemaker and worked several seasonal jobs. She was employed at the former Oconomowoc Canning Company in Merrill and the former Peterson-Latzig Company in Merrill. More recently, Marion worked in the bakery at Dave’s County Market. She was a member of Ascension Episcopal Church in Merrill. Marion enjoyed home improvement and home decorating projects.

Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Mussell of Marshfield; two sons, David (Lisa) Mussell of Merrill and Chris (Roxanne) Mussell of New London, Wisconsin; two grandchildren, Ashley Mussell of Augusta, Georgia and Ryan Mussell of New London, Wisconsin; one brother, Larry Huckbody of Pine River, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews. Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Mussell; her parents, Kenneth and Erna Huckbody; and her siblings, Lorraine Blanco, Violet Radant, Howard Huckbody, Milton Huckbody and Audrey Krueger.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Deacon Linda Schmidt will officiate. Burial will take place in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

