Justin J. Kimmons, age 23, of Irma, passed away accidently on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in the Tomahawk area.

Justin was born June 30, 1993, in Merrill, son of Todd Kimmons, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Tammy Zoborowski, Milwaukee. Justin was currently employed at Schuette Metals, Rothschild, as a primary cut operator. Justin enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing and being a fan of football, and golfing with his cousins Dakota and Joey on “Friday Bro Day”.

Justin is survived by his father, Todd Kimmons of Scottsdale, and his mother, Tammy Zoborowski of Milwaukee; his grandmother, Judy Kimmons of Irma; and many other relatives and friends.

Justin’s funeral will begin at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 16, 2017, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Irma. The Rev. Greg Laska will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in Bethany Cemetery, Town of Birch. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday, June 15th, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 9:00 A.M. Friday, June 16th, at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

