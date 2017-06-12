College News

Kasey Marie Berna, Merrill, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester 2017 at Iowa State University. Berna is a senior majoring in Animal Science.

Northcentral Technical College (NTC) held its spring Scholars & Donors reception on April 27, 2017, during which the following local students were presented with scholarships: GLEASON- Samuel Gooch, Bernadet Leder, Justin Mondeik, Luke Pfingsten, Brandon Rusch; MERRILL- Scott Aartsen, Kelsey Amelse, Kristine Bebel, Kaitlin Bronsteatter, Mitchell Broome, Bradley Doescher, Anna Finnell, Houston Gerbig, Monica Gruetzmacher, Olivia Hostvedt, James Hughes, Jacob Jensen, McKenzie Kimmons, Ryan Leskela, Angel Lowrie, Justin Peterson, Makyla Prentice, Benjamin Rasmussen, Shannon Rios, Stephanie Schroder, Angela Shorey, Austin Sommer, Austin Stevenson, Eric Taylor, Noah Wilmink, Brody Zocher; TOMAHAWK- Bethany Bunce, Alexander Johnson, Ross Richards, Cayton Scholz, Cody Walters.

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2016-17 academic year: ATHENS- Luke Douglas Mroczenski, Mathematics Education Major; MERRILL- Matthew John Alexander, Finance Major; Aubrey Minda Anderson, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major; Kendra Ellen Andreska, Theatre Arts Major: Performance Emphasis; Miranda Nicole Clausen, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major; Kelci A. Peterson, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Physical Education; Amanda Jean Vonderheid, Athletic Training Major; TOMAHAWK- Mesheal Lee Bushor, Mathematics Major; Alexis Rachael DuPlayee, Sociology Major; Nicole Margaret Nerva, Psychology Major.

The following local students received academic honors for the spring 2017 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay: MERRILL- Samantha Rose Locke, Semester Honors; TOMAHAWK- Mary Elizabeth Leet, Semester Honors; Dakota Thomas Thompson, Semester High Honors; Amanda Joan Timm, Semester Honors.

Stephanie Welke, Tomahawk, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in Athletic Training from Gustavus Adolphus College during the school’s annual commencement exercises on Sunday, May 28.