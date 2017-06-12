Church Mutual earns esteemed Tom Landry Award for second time

Church Mutual Insurance Company earned the Tom Landry Award for the second time this year for its support of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and dedication to youths. The awards, which were awarded through Church Mutual’s foundation called CM CARES, were received in February and most recently in mid-May.

“We are thrilled to help these young athletes in their service to others,” said Kevin Root, senior vice president – operations at Church Mutual. “FCA’s values and outreach efforts are so perfectly aligned with Church Mutual’s that giving our support to FCA comes quite naturally.”

The Tom Landry Award is bestowed through The Tom Landry Associates Program, FCA’s major donor program named in honor of Coach Tom Landry to commemorate his legacy in sports and Christianity, and as a leader to FCA. The program recognizes and distinguishes organizations that support FCA.

FCA’s ministry promotes four values; integrity, service, teamwork and excellence. The local FCA serves about 60 campuses in north central Wisconsin.