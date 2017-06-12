Breaking News: Crash and fire leads to closure of STH 17

State Highway is currently closed in Lincoln County between County Rd B and County Rd D in the township of Harrison, for an undetermined amount of time due to a motor vehicle crash.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office; the crash involved a dump truck loaded with granite, which caught on fire in a wetland area south of County Rd D. Crews are now on-scene. One person was injured and flown from the scene by Spirit 2.

The Sheriff’s Office is recommending the following routes:

If northbound on State Rd 17: turn left onto County Rd B and follow to County Rd D, turn right and follow to State Rd 17 and continue north.

If southbound: turn right onto County Rd D and follow to County Rd B, turn left and follow State Rd 17 then continue south.

More information will be released as it becomes available