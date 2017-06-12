By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

Starting Monday, June 19, Merrill boys basketball coach Jake Schalow will be hosting the Boys Basketball Hoops for Health camp at Merrill High School. The camp is free to attend and is an opportunity for kids to improve their basketball skills. The camp will be for kids from fourth to ninth grade in the upcoming 2017-2018 school year.

The camp will begin Monday, June 19 and go through Thursday, June 22 and begin again on the next Monday, June 26 and go through Thursday, June 29.

Those kids going into grades eight and nine will have the camp from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., kids going into sixth and seventh grade will have the camp from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and kids going into grades four and five will have the camp from noon to 1:30 p.m. Any child not registered can register on site the day of the camp.