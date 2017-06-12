Additional details released of Saturday’s fatal boating accident

The Lincoln County Recreation Deputy along with the DNR are continuing to investigate the fatal boating incident that occurred Saturday afternoon in the City of Tomahawk. The incident was reported to the Lincoln County 911 Communications Center at 2:30 PM. According to the Rec. Deputy’s report, a boat being operated by a 22 year old Tomahawk man was traveling west on the Wisconsin River when the engine failed as the boat passed under the North Fourth Street Bridge. As the disabled boat floated in the water it began drifting toward the north shore and the occupants feared it would impact a pier or the shoreline.

The victim, 23 year old Justin J. Kimmons of Irma, entered the water to prevent the boat from striking the dock. When the engine was restarted the victim was still in the water on the back side of the boat and was struck by the propeller, causing fatal injuries. Kimmons was brought to the north shore and met by paramedics from Tomahawk EMS. Kimmons was later pronounced dead on the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner.