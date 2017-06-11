Fatal boating accident remains under investigation

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal boating accident that took place Saturday afternoon on the Wisconsin River in the City of Tomahawk.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place near the North Fourth Street Bridge. During the incident, a man who was a passenger in a boat reportedly went into the water to assist when the boat became disabled. While he was assisting, the man was struck by the boat.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident with the assistance of the Tomahawk Police Department, Tomahawk Fire Department, Tomahawk EMS and the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office.

More information is expected to be released later today