The 2017 Bluejay baseball squad nearly knocked off perennial powerhouse River Falls in Regional play on May 30. Senior pitcher Ryan Golisch was a big part of bringing the Jays so close to an upset; dishing out 7 strikeouts over wildcat batters in 6 innings.
Starting with T-Ball at age 4, Golisch progressed to baseball as a little leaguer at age 7 and has been a member of the Merrill baseball program ever since. Golisch also played basketball as a freshman
and was a Tight End for the Bluejay varsity football team as a Junior.
In his free-time, Ryan enjoys time in the outdoors; hunting, fishing and four wheeling, as well as spending time with family and friends.
Son of Kevin and Jodi Golisch of Merrill, Ryan graduated this year with a 3.4 GPA. In the fall, Ryan plans to attend UW-Stevens Point as an Education major, hoping to one day teach Physical Education.
Ryan Golisch named Athlete of The Week
