T.B. Scott Library announces Summer Library Reading Program performers

The T. B. Scott Free Library along with its community partners – Optimists Club of Merrill, Tomahawk Community Bank, and Park City Credit Union – are pleased to announce the summer 2017 professional children’s performers who will be providing free, family-friendly entertainment for Merrill area families this summer. Thanks to the support of program partners and the Wisconsin Valley Library Service, there will be five big shows this summer. This summer’s headliner is singer David Landau who is scheduled to perform at the Prairie River Middle School Auditorium at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14.

“It is fitting that David Landau is kicking off the summer series!” said Youth Librarian Carolyn Forde. David is a Wisconsin native (Shullsburg) with a teaching degree from UW-Madison. David currently resides in Madison and was voted 2016 Children’s Performer of the year by the Madison Area Music Association. His performances target ages 2–8. As David likes to say about his shows, “The kids sing some, dance some, shout just a little bit, and laugh a bunch. The adults sit back and enjoy the show!”

Magician Robert Halbrook will follow Landau by performing his magic show on Wednesday, June 21. Halbrook, aka Professor Marvel, engages kids with magic, story-telling, and puppetry. He is a seasoned performer and has entertained families and children in Minnesota and Wisconsin since 1998. Through a selection of books that tie into this summer’s program theme “Build a Better World,” he will help children understand the fun to be had by “doing it yourself.”

Juggler Jason Huneke, who came to fame on America’s Got Talent, will perform at PRMS on Wednesday, June 28. Jason infuses his performances with humor and animated juggling. He includes audience participation in every performance. “Jason has performed his ‘G’ rated juggling show in over 1,000 cities all over the country and we are especially excited to welcome him to Merrill,” said Forde.

No Library Summer Program would be complete without a visit from some animal friends. Nature’s Niche animal rehabilitator, Dennis Tlachac, will present a fun, educational and interactive live animal program called “A Habitat is a Home,” on Wednesday, July 12. And the summer line-up will conclude with a visit from perennial favorites Traveling Lantern Theatre on Wednesday, July 19.

“We would also like to acknowledge our wonderful colleagues at Merrill Transit System!” said Forde. With their support, the library is once again able to offer a free ride for children and teens plus an accompanying adult to any T.B. Scott Free Library program.