Pine Ridge Restaurant Holds Relay For Life Fundraiser

Pine Ridge Restaurant, 1302 N. Center Street in Merrill is the latest supporter of the popular Relay For Life of Merrill which annually raises over $60,000 for the fight against cancer.

On Wednesday, June 21, Pine Ridge Restaurant will help reach that fundraising goal by donating 10% of their daily sales to the Relay For Life of Merrill. From 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., community members can have a meal while supporting the fight against cancer.

“We are so grateful to have the support of Pine Ridge and our local businesses in our fundraising efforts”, said Deloris Bauman the event lead for Relay For Life. “We have many teams as well as individuals who know how important raising funds for research, education, services and advocacy are for cancer patients. So many of our friends and family members have faced the challenges of dealing with this terrible disease, Relay For Life empowers our community to fight back. The American Cancer Society is centered on all cancer, all people, everywhere.”

This year’s event will be an overnight gathering to celebrate, and honor those who have faced cancer while fundraising for the American Cancer Society’s mission. The fetivities will start on Friday, August 11th at the Festival Grounds and continue to Saturday morning.

For additional information, to participate in the event or to make a donation contact Deloris Bauman at 715-536-5483 or visit the event’s website at www.relayforlife.org.merrillwi.