Mondeik committed to raising awareness for local veterans

Kulwicki Driver Development Program (KDDP) driver Justin Mondeik will be at Sawmill Brewery in Merrill on June 21 and Harley-Davidson of Wausau on June 24 to help raise awareness and funding for the Northwoods Veterans Post. Justin will be teaming up again with Rock 94.7, The Sawmill Brewing Company, Church Mutual Insurance, Trig’s Smokehouse, and RMM Solutions, as they grill Brats for Vets!

“This is a great opportunity to support our community. We are committed to raising awareness for our Veterans and help build the facilities they deserve,” said Mondeik.

The planned handicap-accessible facility will serve the needs of Veterans of all ages. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, there are more than 21,000 veterans in the six northcentral Wisconsin counties. The new post will have conference rooms, offices, medical rooms, banquet hall, computer lab, fitness room, a children’s activity room and an outdoor patio. It also will serve as home for local Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts.

For additional information on the Northwoods Veterans Post, please visit their website (https://northwoodsveteranspost.org/).

For additional information on Justin Mondeik, please visit his Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/DeMonRacing44/) and follow him on Twitter @JustinMondeik44.