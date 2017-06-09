Lincoln County 4-H Leaders’ Association awards scholarships

Lisa Krueger, Monica Gruetzmacher, Keia Woller and Kelsey Amelse, all of Merrill, are this year’s recipients of the Lincoln County 4-H Scholarship.

Lisa, daughter of Beth and Kevin Krueger, graduated in 2016 from Merrill Senior High School and is currently pursuing her degree in mechanical engineering at Northcentral Technical College. Lisa has been an active 4-H member for 11 years.

Kelsey, daughter of Brian and Tammy Amelse, graduated this year from Merrill High School. She is planning to attend Northcentral Technical College majoring in nursing. Kelsey has been an active 4-H member for 13 years.

Keia, daughter of Jamie Willis and Keith Woller, graduated this year from Merrill High School. She is planning to attend Northcentral Technical College majoring in Video Production/Graphic Communications. Keia has been an active 4-H member for 11 years.

Monica, daughter of Kathleen and Warren Gruetzmacher, is attending Northcentral Technical College to get her associates degree to become an Administrative Professional. Monica has been an active 4-H member for two years.

The Lincoln County 4-H Leaders’ Association, Inc. awards one-three annual scholarships but this year due to a generous donation by the O’Tannenbaum Tour Committee were able to award a fourth scholarship to a currently enrolled Lincoln County 4-H members, pursuing a program of study at any accredited college, university or technical college.