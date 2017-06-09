Dance studio raises funds for local boy’s wish

Students, parents, and community members involved with the Dawn Troyer Dance Studio came together last month to raise awareness and money for a very important cause.

Ten-year-old Parker Blum of Merrill has Intractable Epilepsy. Through the Make a Wish Foundation, Parker is hoping to get the opportunity to see the Pearl Harbor Memorial.

This year, Dawn Troyer Dance Studio celebrated “Strength from Within” as their annual show theme. Though Parker lives a life that can be very difficult, he finds the strength each day to overcome these challenges to the best of his ability.

Dawn Troyer Dance Studio was able to raise $2,225 to help Parker get his wish.

“On behalf of the Studio, I would like to thank everyone who participated and donated to get Parker closer to seeing his wish become a reality,” said Leah Brown, owner of Dawn Troyer Dance Studio.