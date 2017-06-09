Aquatic Center kicks off 2017 season

Jeremy Ratliff and Jared Schmeltzer

Reporters

As of noon today, the Bierman Family Aquatic Center kicked off it’s second year in operation; opening for the 2017 season.

Over 20 community members of all ages stood at the center’s main gate just prior to the noon hour, and were soon joined by many others within minutes of the gates opening.

According to Merrill Parks and Recreation Director Dan Wendorf, the show will go on this summer much as it did last summer with minimal changes. The few changes that have been made include expansion of the variety of frozen concessions such as ice cream treats, 5 new staff members, and mandatory “every hour, on the hour” breaks for all swimmers regardless of age. This summer will also feature reduced rates between the hours of 5 and 7 PM daily.

“We had a very successful first-season last summer and we are hoping for another great season this year,” Wendorf said.

“Last summer we really had no idea what to expect but the attendance was off the charts. We learned a few things last summer and are now looking forward to another safe, successful season ahead. We are expecting a very busy opening weekend given the warm weather.”

The Bierman Family Aquatic Center is located at the MARC (Merrill Area Recreation Complex) and is open every day from Noon-7 PM, except for June 17th due to a Merrill Aqua Jays Swim Meet that day.

The center can be reached at (715) 536-7313