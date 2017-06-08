Luella M. Henderson, 95, formerly of the town of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at her home under the care of her family.

Luella was born July 7, 1921, in Merrill, daughter of the late Merald and Clara (Cooper) Young. She married Lawrence Henderson in March of 1937. He preceded her in death on August 11, 2002. Luella was a homemaker and was employed seasonally at Badger Evergreen Farms, Inc. from 1971 until 2009. Luella was a member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, Gleason. She enjoyed attending bible studies and helping at church. Luella enjoyed baking, canning, gardening, flowers, feeding the birds, camping and having bonfires. She also enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, listening to country music and working on coloring books. Luella especially enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.

Survivors include five daughters, Ella Hanes of Deerbrook, June Lange of Gleason, Jeanette (Myron ‘Mike) Langbecker of Merrill, Marian (Ronald) Allen of Gleason and Deborah (Bruce) Gerdes of Gleason; one son, Robert (Laurel) Henderson of Merrill; 21 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Eileen Lipke of Merrill; two brothers, James (Marcella) Young of Gleason and David Henderson of Arlington, Washington; a special grandson, Marcel (Jamie) Rusch and their family of Gleason; a special daughter, Ruth Sosnovske of Gleason; several nieces and nephews; and many other special friends. Luella was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Henderson; her parents, Merald and Clara Young; two sons-in-law, Edgar Hanes and Otto Lange, Jr.; her siblings, Harland Young, Merton ‘Mike’ Young, Elwin ‘Al’ Young, Ila Reek and baby Rosie Young; and one brother-in-law, Dave Lipke.

A memorial service for Luella will be held at 7:00 P.M., Monday, June 12, 2017 at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. The Rev. Greg Laska will officiate. Visitation will begin at 5:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, Gleason, or the charity of your choice.

