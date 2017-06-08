Fundraiser kicks off for River Bend Trail’s Agra Pavilion renovation

A lot of exciting things will be going on this summer on the River Bend Trail!

At the trail head on Park Street, Agra Industries Inc. of Merrill will be completely renovating the exterior of the Agra Pavilion. The company will invest a great deal of time and funds into the project in addition to other donors to be announced at a later date. Upon completion of the Agra Pavilion, the building will be available to the public for hosting a variety of events.

To help make a beautiful, complete Pavilion a reality, The Friends of the River Bend Trail needs your help!

We are fundraising to complete the interior of the building, with phase one to begin later this month; with the installation of an all-season bathroom.

Other phases to follow will be a fully functioning kitchen as well as finishing the interior of the building. We need to raise $20,000 to complete phase one. If you enjoy the trail, you can help by mailing donations to:

PO Box 561

Merrill, WI

Attn: bathrooms.

Personalized donations with photographs are welcome. Any questions are welcome via Instant Message on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsOfTheRiverDistrict/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf

Thank you in advance for your support of the River Bend Trail!