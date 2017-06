As part of their annual awards banquet on Tuesday May 30 at the MHS Commons, the following varsity track athletes received awards: Nathan Koch-Shannon Blake Award; James Pawlicki-Sacrifice Award; Adam Laehn-Tied School Record in the Long Jump; Jared Ollhoff-MVA, record breaking triple jump, 2nd team All0-WVC; Deanta Sanders-Sacrifice Award, Tori Folz-J Rock Award; Autumn Schenzel-MVA Award, All-WVC Honorable Mention; Not Pictured-Maddy Leischer-Rookie of the Year