Merrill High School Class of 2017 Scholarships & Awards

DYLAN ALFT- **Gold Tassel
KELSEY AMELSE- Sandy Hoffman Memorial Nursing Scholarship; Shannon L. Hall Memorial Scholarship; *Aspirus Inc. I Scholarship (NTC); *Lincoln Co. 4-H Leaders’ Assoc. Scholarship; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; *President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel
HANNAH AMENT- Ronald & Ellen Nicklaus Scholarship; *Church Mutual Scholarship; *Mid-Wisconsin Insurance Assoc. Scholarship; *Trustee Distinguished Scholarship (St. Norbert College); *Young Professionals Club Scholarship (Prof. Insurance Agents of Wisconsin); **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel
TYLER BELFIORI- Krystkowiak Foundation Scholarship; Marshfield Clinic Scholarship; Merrill Baseball Assoc. Annual Golf Outing Scholarship; **Mickelson Award; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel
CASANDRA BLAKE- Eagles Aerie #584 Scholarship; Eagles Auxiliary #584 Scholarship; Pine River Elementary Scholarship; Sally Pfund Memorial Volleyball Scholarship; *McDonald’s Restaurant of Merrill Scholarship; *McDonald’s Corporate Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
MORGAN BLOCH- Leonard F. Schmitt Pre-Law UW-Madison Scholarship; Walter & Mabel Fromm University Scholarship; *MS Society Scholarship; **President’s Education Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel.
BRYANNA BLOCK- **Gold Tassel
JERRY LEE BOQUIST- **Gold Tassel
SAMANTHA BRANDENBURG- Chad Sharon Student Council Scholarship; Martin & Marcella Lahni Scholarship; Prairie River Middle School; Student Council Scholarship; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel.
BRYCE BROEKING- Walter & Mabel Fromm Technical Scholarship
BENJAMIN BROWN- Merrill High School Blueline Club & Merrill Youth Hockey Assoc. Scholarship
JACK BUCKNELL- Kiwanis Club Scholarship; **USMC Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence; **Gold Tassel
JACOB BURBACH- *McDonald’s Restaurant of Merrill Scholarship; *McDonald’s Corporate Scholarship
AUSTIN BURGENER- **Senior Athletic Award
TAYLOR CICHY- Dr. Jerome Mayersak – Urology Specialists of Wisconsin Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
IAN COHRS- **John Philip Sousa Award; **Outstanding Vocal Performance Award
JACOB COLLINSWORTH- Herbert F. & Elizabeth S. Guenzl UW-Madison Scholarship; *Academic Excellence Scholarship (HEAB); **Klug Award; **USMC Scholastic Excellence Award; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **President’s Education Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel
JACOB DAWSON- Elsie Heckman Memorial Scholarship; Optimist Club/Octagon Club Service Scholarship; Washington Elementary Scholarship; **Gold Tassel EMILY ANN DAY- Gleason Lions Club Scholarship; Kate Goodrich Elementary Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
HOLLIE DEWAR- Alan C. Vecchio Memorial Scholarship
GRACE DREW- **Gold Tassel
GRETTA FERMANICH- Remembering Kyle Memorial Scholarship; *River Valley Bank Employee Scholarship; *US Bank Freshman Scholarship (UWSP Student Government Assoc.); *Winds Paradox Scholarship; **USMC Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence; **Gold Tassel
DRACO FINK- **Gold Tassel
SARAH GESSLER- Knights of Columbus Scholarship; Optimist Club Scholarship; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel
BAILEE GOLISCH- Ascension Good Samaritan Scholarship; Lincoln Co. Assoc. for Home & Community Education Scholarship; Paul Simon Scholarship; *Benedictine Scholarship (College of St. Scholastica); *Music Ensemble Scholarship (College of St. Scholastica); *St. Stephens Staats Memorial Scholarship; *West Corporations Scholarship; **President’s Education Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel
RYAN GOLISCH- Merrill Baseball Assoc. Annual Golf Outing Scholarship; Silver M Club Scholarship in Memory of Arnold Krombholz; *St. Stephens Staats Memorial Scholarship; **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel
BRIANNA GROSSKURTH- *McDonald’s Restaurant of Merrill Scholarship; *McDonald’s Corporate Scholarship; **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel
JONATHAN GRUETZMACHER- Carl & Wella Orin Scholarship; *Athletic Scholarship (South Dakota State University); *Blue & Yellow Scholarship (South Dakota State University); *WIAA Scholar-Athlete Award; **MHS Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee; **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel
JACOB GRUND- Agra Industries Designing Scholarship; Blanche Krueger Youth Bowling Scholarship; *Merrill Sheet Metal Works Integrity Scholarship (NTC); *Mutual of Wausau Insurance Corp. Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
MARK HAMSING- Walter & Mabel Fromm Technical Scholarship
HUGH HANIG- Merrill Police Department Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
ROBERT HARTSON- W.A. Marquardt Scholarship; Walter & Mabel Fromm Technical Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
HUNTER HELDT- Genevieve Bowell Scholarship; *McDonald’s Restaurant of Merrill Scholarship; *McDonald’s Corporate Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
SERENA HELMAN- Park City Credit Union University Scholarship; Social & Sick Benefit Society Scholarship; *Power of AND Scholarship (UW-Eau Claire); **Outstanding Artist of the Year Award; **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel
MARISSA HELVEY- **Gold Tassel
BRENDON HERDT- Martin & Marcella Lahni Scholarship; *Soaring Eagles Scholarship (UW-La Crosse); **President’s Education Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel COURTNEY HINZ- **Outstanding Artist of the Year Award
ALEXANDRIA HOFFMAN- **Gold Tassel
KRISTIE HOGENMILLER- **Gold Tassel
MIKAYLA HOLDORF- Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship; *St. Stephens Staats Memorial Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
OLIVIA HOSTVEDT- Carl & Wella Orin Scholarship; *Foundation Scholarship (NTC); **Gold Tassel
CONNOR HOWARD- Genevieve Bowell Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
MITCHELL JAEGER- Krystkowiak Foundation Scholarship; Lincoln Co. Medical Society Scholarship; Remembering Kyle Memorial Scholarship; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel
AYLOR JAHNKE- **Gold Tassel
CALLE JOHNSON- **Senior Athletic Award
TRAVIS JUEDES- W.A. Marquardt Scholarship; Walter & Mabel Fromm Technical Scholarship; *Heartland Cooperative Services Scholarship
ALEXIS KANITZ- Ascension Good Samaritan Scholarship; Robert & Joanne Opsahl Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
DALLAS KAUFMAN- *GI Bill (Wisconsin Army National Guard)
MCKENZIE KIMMONS- *Bierman Family Foundation Scholarship (NTC); *Church Mutual Scholarship
CODY KLEINSCHMIDT- Lucas Anderson Memorial Scholarship; Robert & Joanne Opsahl Scholarship; **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel
NATHAN KOCH- Lee J. & Lillian Leidiger O’Reilley UW-Madison Scholarship; *Eagle Scout Scholarship (BSA, Samoset Council); *Most Valuable Student Scholarship (Wausau Elks Club #248); *Wausau Nordic Ski Club Scholarship; **USMC Distinguished Athlete Award; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel
CAITLYN KOLEHOUSE- Leone Torzewski Memorial Scholarship; Sherry Simon Success Education Scholarship; **USMC Distinguished Athlete Award; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel
CLAIRE KRUEGER- Walter & Mabel Fromm University Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
JOSEPH LADEWIG- **Outstanding Artist of the Year Award; **Senior Athletic Award
CHELSEY LAMONICA- Social & Sick Benefit Society Scholarship; **Klug Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel
JACOB LANE- **Louis Armstrong Jazz Award; **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel
JOHN LANGREN- Carl & Wella Orin Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
BRENDAN LEDER- Merrill Wrestling Club Scholarship
ANTON LEE- **Gold Tassel
RYAN LESKELA- Agra Industries Designing Scholarship; Mitchell Metal Products Scholarship; Optimist Club/Octagon Club Service Scholarship; *Technical Excellence Scholarship (HEAB); *Wausau Paper Foundation Scholarship (NTC); **Gold Tassel
MARIA LOKEMOEN- Tim Volz ‘79 Memorial Scholarship; **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel
CHELSEY MAAS- *Trustee Scholarship (Marian University); **Gold Tassel
HANNAH MADER- Merrill Lions Club Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
KYLA MAGRAY- **Gold Tassel
MCKENNA MARION- Robert & Joanne Opsahl Scholarship; W.A. Marquardt Scholarship; **Senior Athletic Award
VICTORIA MIKALAUSKI- Genevieve Bowell Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
SAMUEL NELLES- *GI Bill (Wisconsin Army National Guard)
KATELYN NELSON- Jefferson Elementary PTO Scholarship; Martin & Marcella Lahni Scholarship; *Academic Achievement Scholarship (UW-Stevens Point); **Outstanding Artist of the Year Award; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Gold Tassel
TREVEN OBERG- **Gold Tassel
GRACE OLLHOFF- Park City Credit Union Technical Scholarship; Sylvia Woller Scholarship; *Koenig & Lundin Scholarship (NTC); **Gold Tassel
MARIA PANKOW- Shirlaine Drew Memorial Scholarship; *Admissions Scholarship (Bellin College); *Bellin Health Annual Scholarship in Memory of Mark Renke, MD; *Merit Scholarship (Bellin College); **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel
LUKE PFINGSTEN- Gleason Lions Club Scholarship; Paul Simon Memorial Business Scholarship; *Nationwide Insurance Enterprise Foundation Scholarship (NTC); **Gold Tassel
TAD PIKE- *GI Bill (US Air Force); **Gold Tassel
DANIEL PONZER- Rotary Club Technical Scholarship in Memory of Roger Nelson; Washington Elementary Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
TRISTA RATHKE- Eagles Auxiliary #584 Scholarship; Lawrence & John Frederick Agriculture Scholarship; Lincoln Co. Sports Club Scholarship; Nicklaus Agriculture Scholarship; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel
HUNTER RESCH- *Community Blood Center Scholarship
RILEY ROSENGREN- *McDonald’s Restaurant of Merrill Scholarship; *McDonald’s Corporate Scholarship
BRANDON RUSCH- Gleason Community Club Scholarship in Memory of Richard Bernsdorf; *Nationwide Insurance Enterprise Foundation Scholarship (NTC); *Church Mutual Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
JOSEPH SAMPO- **Gold Tassel
DEANTA SAUNDERS- Jessica Alft Memorial Scholarship; Remembering Kyle Memorial Scholarship; *Vocal Music Scholarship (UW-Marathon Co.); **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Gold Tassel
ALISHA SCANTLIN- MTA/Lee Wardall Memorial Scholarship; Rotary Club University Scholarship; *St. Stephens Staats Memorial Scholarship; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel
GABRIELLE SCHLEGEL- Pine River Elementary Scholarship; *Early Sabre Award (Marian University); *Marian Grant (Marian University); *Trustee Scholarship (Marian University); **Gold Tassel
STEPHANIE SCHRODER- Carl & Wella Orin Scholarship; *Aspirus Health Foundation Scholarship (NTC); **Gold Tassel
EMILY SCHROEDER- Ascension Good Samaritan Scholarship; David & Emily Streich Scholarship; *First! Program Scholarship (UW-La Crosse); **Outstanding Vocal Performance Award; **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel
MORGAN SCHWARTZMAN- Herbert F. & Elizabeth S. Guenzl UW-Madison Scholarship; Merrill Wrestling Club Scholarship; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel
MEGAN SCZYGELSKI- **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel
LAURA SELIGER- Walter & Mabel Fromm University Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
BRETT SEUBERT- Sgt. Ryan Jopek Memorial Scholarship; Silver M Club Scholarship in Memory of Bob Storm; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **President’s Education Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel
DON SEUBERT III- Silver M Club Scholarship in Memory of Ray Smedol; William J. Hinke Memorial Teacher Scholarship; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel
SIERRA SEVERT- Rich & Jane Poirier Scholarship; *Linda Osness Memorial Scholarship; *Music Scholarship (Cornell College); *Presidential Scholarship (Cornell College); *Theatre Scholarship (Cornell College); **Outstanding Vocal Performance Award; **President’s Education Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel
SARA SKOUG- **Senior Athletic Award
EMERSON SMALL- Walter & Mabel Fromm University Scholarship; *Outstanding Academic Achievement Scholarship (UW-River Falls); *Sonnentag Foundation Scholarship; **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel
TREVOR STADLER- Erwin G. Rusch Scholarship; Lee J. & Lillian Leidiger O’Reilley UW-Madison Scholarship; **President’s Education Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel
AUSTIN STEVENSON- Sylvia Woller Scholarship (NTC)
SABRINA STIERNAGLE- **Gold Tassel
BENJAMIN TABOR- **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel
MAKAYLA TAYLOR- William Evjue Scholarship; *Raise Me Academic Achievement Scholarship (University of Minnesota-Duluth); **Gold Tassel
BRIAN TIMM- **Gold Tassel
ALLIE TURENN- Kiwanis Club Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
JOSHUA WAYDA- Agra Industries Welding Scholarship; Matthew Zocher Memorial Scholarship
MOLLY WAYDA- Eagles Auxiliary #584 Scholarship; *Technical Excellence Scholarship (HEAB); **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel
KYLE WEBIE- **Gold Tassel
ELIZABETH WEGNER- **Outstanding Business & Technical Education Student Award; **Gold Tassel
DAKOTA WELCH- **Gold Tassel
CHARLES WENSEL- **Gold Tassel
FAITH WHEAT- Evelyn Broeker Memorial Scholarship; Optimist Club Scholarship; *Wausau Lyric Choir Scholarship; **Concert Choir Award; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel
AVA WILLETT- **Gold Tassel
ALLISON WINTER-REED- Lee J. & Lillian Leidiger O’Reilley UW-Madison Scholarship; *Academic Excellence Scholarship (HEAB); *WIAA Scholar-Athlete Award; **MHS Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee; **Mickelson Award; **USMC Scholastic Excellence Award; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel
KEIA WOLLER- Kate Goodrich Elementary Scholarship; Remembering Kyle Memorial Scholarship; Sherry Simon Success Scholarship; UFCW #688 Scholarship; W.A. Marquardt Scholarship; *Community Blood Center Scholarship; *Emerging Leader Award (Verve Salon & Spa); *Lincoln Co. 4-H Leaders’ Assoc. Scholarship; **Gold Tassel ISABELLE YU- Martin & Marcella Lahni Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
KATELYN ZELINSKI- Martin & Marcella Lahni Scholarship; **Gold Tassel
AUSTIN ZETTLER- Reindl Printing Scholarship; Social & Sick Benefit Society Scholarship
BRODY ZOCHER- Agra Industries Designing Scholarship; David H. Eckerle Memorial Scholarship; Lincoln Co. Beef Producers Scholarship; Merrill Wrestling Alumni Club Scholarship; Rotary Club Technical Scholarship; W.A. Marquardt Scholarship; *Greenheck Fan Corp. Scholarship (NTC); **Gold Tassel
RECOGNITION OF TOP ACADEMIC SENIORS
Hannah Ament; Morgan Bloch; Jacob Collinsworth; Mitchell Jaeger; Ryan Leskela; Maria Pankow; Morgan Schwartzman; Brett Seubert; Trevor Stadler; Allison Winter-Reed
Key:
Local Scholarship
* Outside Scholarship/Award
** High School Award/Recognition