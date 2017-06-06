Merrill High School Class of 2017 Scholarships & Awards

DYLAN ALFT- **Gold Tassel

KELSEY AMELSE- Sandy Hoffman Memorial Nursing Scholarship; Shannon L. Hall Memorial Scholarship; *Aspirus Inc. I Scholarship (NTC); *Lincoln Co. 4-H Leaders’ Assoc. Scholarship; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; *President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel

HANNAH AMENT- Ronald & Ellen Nicklaus Scholarship; *Church Mutual Scholarship; *Mid-Wisconsin Insurance Assoc. Scholarship; *Trustee Distinguished Scholarship (St. Norbert College); *Young Professionals Club Scholarship (Prof. Insurance Agents of Wisconsin); **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel

TYLER BELFIORI- Krystkowiak Foundation Scholarship; Marshfield Clinic Scholarship; Merrill Baseball Assoc. Annual Golf Outing Scholarship; **Mickelson Award; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel

CASANDRA BLAKE- Eagles Aerie #584 Scholarship; Eagles Auxiliary #584 Scholarship; Pine River Elementary Scholarship; Sally Pfund Memorial Volleyball Scholarship; *McDonald’s Restaurant of Merrill Scholarship; *McDonald’s Corporate Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

MORGAN BLOCH- Leonard F. Schmitt Pre-Law UW-Madison Scholarship; Walter & Mabel Fromm University Scholarship; *MS Society Scholarship; **President’s Education Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel.

BRYANNA BLOCK- **Gold Tassel

JERRY LEE BOQUIST- **Gold Tassel

SAMANTHA BRANDENBURG- Chad Sharon Student Council Scholarship; Martin & Marcella Lahni Scholarship; Prairie River Middle School; Student Council Scholarship; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel.

BRYCE BROEKING- Walter & Mabel Fromm Technical Scholarship

BENJAMIN BROWN- Merrill High School Blueline Club & Merrill Youth Hockey Assoc. Scholarship

JACK BUCKNELL- Kiwanis Club Scholarship; **USMC Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence; **Gold Tassel

JACOB BURBACH- *McDonald’s Restaurant of Merrill Scholarship; *McDonald’s Corporate Scholarship

AUSTIN BURGENER- **Senior Athletic Award

TAYLOR CICHY- Dr. Jerome Mayersak – Urology Specialists of Wisconsin Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

IAN COHRS- **John Philip Sousa Award; **Outstanding Vocal Performance Award

JACOB COLLINSWORTH- Herbert F. & Elizabeth S. Guenzl UW-Madison Scholarship; *Academic Excellence Scholarship (HEAB); **Klug Award; **USMC Scholastic Excellence Award; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **President’s Education Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel

JACOB DAWSON- Elsie Heckman Memorial Scholarship; Optimist Club/Octagon Club Service Scholarship; Washington Elementary Scholarship; **Gold Tassel EMILY ANN DAY- Gleason Lions Club Scholarship; Kate Goodrich Elementary Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

HOLLIE DEWAR- Alan C. Vecchio Memorial Scholarship

GRACE DREW- **Gold Tassel

GRETTA FERMANICH- Remembering Kyle Memorial Scholarship; *River Valley Bank Employee Scholarship; *US Bank Freshman Scholarship (UWSP Student Government Assoc.); *Winds Paradox Scholarship; **USMC Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence; **Gold Tassel

DRACO FINK- **Gold Tassel

SARAH GESSLER- Knights of Columbus Scholarship; Optimist Club Scholarship; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel

BAILEE GOLISCH- Ascension Good Samaritan Scholarship; Lincoln Co. Assoc. for Home & Community Education Scholarship; Paul Simon Scholarship; *Benedictine Scholarship (College of St. Scholastica); *Music Ensemble Scholarship (College of St. Scholastica); *St. Stephens Staats Memorial Scholarship; *West Corporations Scholarship; **President’s Education Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel

RYAN GOLISCH- Merrill Baseball Assoc. Annual Golf Outing Scholarship; Silver M Club Scholarship in Memory of Arnold Krombholz; *St. Stephens Staats Memorial Scholarship; **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel

BRIANNA GROSSKURTH- *McDonald’s Restaurant of Merrill Scholarship; *McDonald’s Corporate Scholarship; **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel

JONATHAN GRUETZMACHER- Carl & Wella Orin Scholarship; *Athletic Scholarship (South Dakota State University); *Blue & Yellow Scholarship (South Dakota State University); *WIAA Scholar-Athlete Award; **MHS Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee; **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel

JACOB GRUND- Agra Industries Designing Scholarship; Blanche Krueger Youth Bowling Scholarship; *Merrill Sheet Metal Works Integrity Scholarship (NTC); *Mutual of Wausau Insurance Corp. Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

MARK HAMSING- Walter & Mabel Fromm Technical Scholarship

HUGH HANIG- Merrill Police Department Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

ROBERT HARTSON- W.A. Marquardt Scholarship; Walter & Mabel Fromm Technical Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

HUNTER HELDT- Genevieve Bowell Scholarship; *McDonald’s Restaurant of Merrill Scholarship; *McDonald’s Corporate Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

SERENA HELMAN- Park City Credit Union University Scholarship; Social & Sick Benefit Society Scholarship; *Power of AND Scholarship (UW-Eau Claire); **Outstanding Artist of the Year Award; **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel

MARISSA HELVEY- **Gold Tassel

BRENDON HERDT- Martin & Marcella Lahni Scholarship; *Soaring Eagles Scholarship (UW-La Crosse); **President’s Education Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel COURTNEY HINZ- **Outstanding Artist of the Year Award

ALEXANDRIA HOFFMAN- **Gold Tassel

KRISTIE HOGENMILLER- **Gold Tassel

MIKAYLA HOLDORF- Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship; *St. Stephens Staats Memorial Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

OLIVIA HOSTVEDT- Carl & Wella Orin Scholarship; *Foundation Scholarship (NTC); **Gold Tassel

CONNOR HOWARD- Genevieve Bowell Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

MITCHELL JAEGER- Krystkowiak Foundation Scholarship; Lincoln Co. Medical Society Scholarship; Remembering Kyle Memorial Scholarship; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel

AYLOR JAHNKE- **Gold Tassel

CALLE JOHNSON- **Senior Athletic Award

TRAVIS JUEDES- W.A. Marquardt Scholarship; Walter & Mabel Fromm Technical Scholarship; *Heartland Cooperative Services Scholarship

ALEXIS KANITZ- Ascension Good Samaritan Scholarship; Robert & Joanne Opsahl Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

DALLAS KAUFMAN- *GI Bill (Wisconsin Army National Guard)

MCKENZIE KIMMONS- *Bierman Family Foundation Scholarship (NTC); *Church Mutual Scholarship

CODY KLEINSCHMIDT- Lucas Anderson Memorial Scholarship; Robert & Joanne Opsahl Scholarship; **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel

NATHAN KOCH- Lee J. & Lillian Leidiger O’Reilley UW-Madison Scholarship; *Eagle Scout Scholarship (BSA, Samoset Council); *Most Valuable Student Scholarship (Wausau Elks Club #248); *Wausau Nordic Ski Club Scholarship; **USMC Distinguished Athlete Award; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel

CAITLYN KOLEHOUSE- Leone Torzewski Memorial Scholarship; Sherry Simon Success Education Scholarship; **USMC Distinguished Athlete Award; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel

CLAIRE KRUEGER- Walter & Mabel Fromm University Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

JOSEPH LADEWIG- **Outstanding Artist of the Year Award; **Senior Athletic Award

CHELSEY LAMONICA- Social & Sick Benefit Society Scholarship; **Klug Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel

JACOB LANE- **Louis Armstrong Jazz Award; **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel

JOHN LANGREN- Carl & Wella Orin Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

BRENDAN LEDER- Merrill Wrestling Club Scholarship

ANTON LEE- **Gold Tassel

RYAN LESKELA- Agra Industries Designing Scholarship; Mitchell Metal Products Scholarship; Optimist Club/Octagon Club Service Scholarship; *Technical Excellence Scholarship (HEAB); *Wausau Paper Foundation Scholarship (NTC); **Gold Tassel

MARIA LOKEMOEN- Tim Volz ‘79 Memorial Scholarship; **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel

CHELSEY MAAS- *Trustee Scholarship (Marian University); **Gold Tassel

HANNAH MADER- Merrill Lions Club Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

KYLA MAGRAY- **Gold Tassel

MCKENNA MARION- Robert & Joanne Opsahl Scholarship; W.A. Marquardt Scholarship; **Senior Athletic Award

VICTORIA MIKALAUSKI- Genevieve Bowell Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

SAMUEL NELLES- *GI Bill (Wisconsin Army National Guard)

KATELYN NELSON- Jefferson Elementary PTO Scholarship; Martin & Marcella Lahni Scholarship; *Academic Achievement Scholarship (UW-Stevens Point); **Outstanding Artist of the Year Award; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Gold Tassel

TREVEN OBERG- **Gold Tassel

GRACE OLLHOFF- Park City Credit Union Technical Scholarship; Sylvia Woller Scholarship; *Koenig & Lundin Scholarship (NTC); **Gold Tassel

MARIA PANKOW- Shirlaine Drew Memorial Scholarship; *Admissions Scholarship (Bellin College); *Bellin Health Annual Scholarship in Memory of Mark Renke, MD; *Merit Scholarship (Bellin College); **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel

LUKE PFINGSTEN- Gleason Lions Club Scholarship; Paul Simon Memorial Business Scholarship; *Nationwide Insurance Enterprise Foundation Scholarship (NTC); **Gold Tassel

TAD PIKE- *GI Bill (US Air Force); **Gold Tassel

DANIEL PONZER- Rotary Club Technical Scholarship in Memory of Roger Nelson; Washington Elementary Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

TRISTA RATHKE- Eagles Auxiliary #584 Scholarship; Lawrence & John Frederick Agriculture Scholarship; Lincoln Co. Sports Club Scholarship; Nicklaus Agriculture Scholarship; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel

HUNTER RESCH- *Community Blood Center Scholarship

RILEY ROSENGREN- *McDonald’s Restaurant of Merrill Scholarship; *McDonald’s Corporate Scholarship

BRANDON RUSCH- Gleason Community Club Scholarship in Memory of Richard Bernsdorf; *Nationwide Insurance Enterprise Foundation Scholarship (NTC); *Church Mutual Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

JOSEPH SAMPO- **Gold Tassel

DEANTA SAUNDERS- Jessica Alft Memorial Scholarship; Remembering Kyle Memorial Scholarship; *Vocal Music Scholarship (UW-Marathon Co.); **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Gold Tassel

ALISHA SCANTLIN- MTA/Lee Wardall Memorial Scholarship; Rotary Club University Scholarship; *St. Stephens Staats Memorial Scholarship; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel

GABRIELLE SCHLEGEL- Pine River Elementary Scholarship; *Early Sabre Award (Marian University); *Marian Grant (Marian University); *Trustee Scholarship (Marian University); **Gold Tassel

STEPHANIE SCHRODER- Carl & Wella Orin Scholarship; *Aspirus Health Foundation Scholarship (NTC); **Gold Tassel

EMILY SCHROEDER- Ascension Good Samaritan Scholarship; David & Emily Streich Scholarship; *First! Program Scholarship (UW-La Crosse); **Outstanding Vocal Performance Award; **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel

MORGAN SCHWARTZMAN- Herbert F. & Elizabeth S. Guenzl UW-Madison Scholarship; Merrill Wrestling Club Scholarship; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel

MEGAN SCZYGELSKI- **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel

LAURA SELIGER- Walter & Mabel Fromm University Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

BRETT SEUBERT- Sgt. Ryan Jopek Memorial Scholarship; Silver M Club Scholarship in Memory of Bob Storm; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **President’s Education Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel

DON SEUBERT III- Silver M Club Scholarship in Memory of Ray Smedol; William J. Hinke Memorial Teacher Scholarship; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel

SIERRA SEVERT- Rich & Jane Poirier Scholarship; *Linda Osness Memorial Scholarship; *Music Scholarship (Cornell College); *Presidential Scholarship (Cornell College); *Theatre Scholarship (Cornell College); **Outstanding Vocal Performance Award; **President’s Education Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel

SARA SKOUG- **Senior Athletic Award

EMERSON SMALL- Walter & Mabel Fromm University Scholarship; *Outstanding Academic Achievement Scholarship (UW-River Falls); *Sonnentag Foundation Scholarship; **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel

TREVOR STADLER- Erwin G. Rusch Scholarship; Lee J. & Lillian Leidiger O’Reilley UW-Madison Scholarship; **President’s Education Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel

AUSTIN STEVENSON- Sylvia Woller Scholarship (NTC)

SABRINA STIERNAGLE- **Gold Tassel

BENJAMIN TABOR- **Senior Athletic Award; **Gold Tassel

MAKAYLA TAYLOR- William Evjue Scholarship; *Raise Me Academic Achievement Scholarship (University of Minnesota-Duluth); **Gold Tassel

BRIAN TIMM- **Gold Tassel

ALLIE TURENN- Kiwanis Club Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

JOSHUA WAYDA- Agra Industries Welding Scholarship; Matthew Zocher Memorial Scholarship

MOLLY WAYDA- Eagles Auxiliary #584 Scholarship; *Technical Excellence Scholarship (HEAB); **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel

KYLE WEBIE- **Gold Tassel

ELIZABETH WEGNER- **Outstanding Business & Technical Education Student Award; **Gold Tassel

DAKOTA WELCH- **Gold Tassel

CHARLES WENSEL- **Gold Tassel

FAITH WHEAT- Evelyn Broeker Memorial Scholarship; Optimist Club Scholarship; *Wausau Lyric Choir Scholarship; **Concert Choir Award; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **NHS Honor Cords; **Gold Tassel

AVA WILLETT- **Gold Tassel

ALLISON WINTER-REED- Lee J. & Lillian Leidiger O’Reilley UW-Madison Scholarship; *Academic Excellence Scholarship (HEAB); *WIAA Scholar-Athlete Award; **MHS Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee; **Mickelson Award; **USMC Scholastic Excellence Award; **Conference Scholar-Athlete Award; **Senior Athletic Award; **President’s Education Award; **Gold Tassel

KEIA WOLLER- Kate Goodrich Elementary Scholarship; Remembering Kyle Memorial Scholarship; Sherry Simon Success Scholarship; UFCW #688 Scholarship; W.A. Marquardt Scholarship; *Community Blood Center Scholarship; *Emerging Leader Award (Verve Salon & Spa); *Lincoln Co. 4-H Leaders’ Assoc. Scholarship; **Gold Tassel ISABELLE YU- Martin & Marcella Lahni Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

KATELYN ZELINSKI- Martin & Marcella Lahni Scholarship; **Gold Tassel

AUSTIN ZETTLER- Reindl Printing Scholarship; Social & Sick Benefit Society Scholarship

BRODY ZOCHER- Agra Industries Designing Scholarship; David H. Eckerle Memorial Scholarship; Lincoln Co. Beef Producers Scholarship; Merrill Wrestling Alumni Club Scholarship; Rotary Club Technical Scholarship; W.A. Marquardt Scholarship; *Greenheck Fan Corp. Scholarship (NTC); **Gold Tassel

RECOGNITION OF TOP ACADEMIC SENIORS

Hannah Ament; Morgan Bloch; Jacob Collinsworth; Mitchell Jaeger; Ryan Leskela; Maria Pankow; Morgan Schwartzman; Brett Seubert; Trevor Stadler; Allison Winter-Reed

Key:

Local Scholarship

* Outside Scholarship/Award

** High School Award/Recognition