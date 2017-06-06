Kindhearted Home Care’s fitness center to offer fitness classes

Jeremy Ratliff

Last Friday afternoon, Kindhearted Home Care (KHC) of Merrill announced yet another expansion of services.

According to facility owner Diane Goetsch, in addition to the new health and fitness center which recently celebrated its 1 year anniversary, the center will now be offering wellness classes at the center. Two of the classes will start yet this month; “Chair Yoga” and “Stable and Strong”.

The classes will be led by Merrill native and recent UW-Oshkosh graduate Ashley Millenbah.

As Millenbah explains, Chair Yoga is a gentle form of Yoga practiced sitting on a chair for support, which reduces strain on limbs and joints.

The chair acts as an extension of your body, allowing you to take full advantage of the exercises. Chair yoga provides the same benefits as traditional yoga, which include increases in strength, balance, flexibility, and body awareness. Additional benefits include, improved stress and pain management as well as mental clarity. This class is great for people of all ages and ability levels, including those who utilize a wheelchair.

Stable and Strong is class aiming to improve strength and balance, by using a variety of fitness tools such as dumbbells, resistance bands and balance discs. Exercises are performed sitting and standing behind a chair or with a chair in reach at all times for additional support, if necessary.

Including a strength and balance regimen into your exercise routine allows for building strength, maintaining bone density, improving balance, coordination and mobility as well as reducing risk of falls.

This class is ideal for people who are looking to maintain independence at home and increase their day to day confidence.

Millenbah holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology as well as certification as an Exercise Physiologist through the American College of Sports Medicine. She is also certified in CPR, AED (Automated External Defibrillator) and First Aid.

According to Goetsch, the idea of expanding KHC arose upon receiving an unexpected phone call from Millenbah in April.

“Ashley contacted me as she was graduating college in April. She indicated she was interested in coming back to the Merrill area and inquired if there was an employment opportunity available with my health and fitness programs,”

“I had read an article on the Merrill Foto News’ Facebook page about Diane and Kindhearted’s one year anniversary in April,” Ashley adds.

“I was curious if she may be interested in expanding her existing health and wellness programs and she happened to be interested. My degree and education is focused on health and fitness. I saw a need for these types of classes in the Merrill area and I was interested in working with seniors.”

The pair plan to incorporate additional classes at KHC in the near future and would like to welcome participants of all ages to take advantage of KHC’s wide array of programs and services. group exercise classes end of June, adding additional classes for all ages at all ability levels.

Diane and Ashley can be reached at Kindhearted Home Care’s Health and Fitness Center during regular business hours of 8 AM-7 PM (Mon-Thu) and 8 AM-5PM on Fridays, at 715-218-3772.