Jefferson School dedicates spirit trail

The Jefferson School Spirit trail was dedicated in memory of Lee Wardall on Tuesday, June 5. Mr. Wardall taught physical education at Jefferson for many years and impacted hundreds of lives during his tenure.

Pam Dodge and a host of volunteers and donors made the trail possible.

The trail includes a crushed granite portion at the trail head, a sign dedicating the trail to Mr. Wardall, and a trail that circumnavigates the school property. It runs through the woods to offer students a place to get in touch with nature, promote physical fitness, and a place for quite reflection.

There will also be extracurricular activities that utilize the trail, the first being a Yoga event Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. It is a free outside event. Bring the whole family and a yoga mat or beach towel.