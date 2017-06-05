Merrill Police reports

June 2

8:51 a.m.- An officer responded to a theft complaint. The caller had a heater stolen from their enclosed porch within a small time frame. The owner believed the neighbor to be the suspect. The heater was located in a tent at the neighbor’s residence. Investigation is ongoing.

9:30 p.m.- An officer had conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The officer detected an odor of intoxicants on the breath of the male driver. The driver was placed through field sobriety tests and was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 1st offense. He was also cited for operating after suspension and operating without insurance.

11:44 p.m.- An officer was following a vehicle that was driving in a suspicious manner. The vehicle pulled into a driveway and the officer made causal contact with the driver. The driver and passengers admitted they did not know who lived at the residence. The driver was found to have three warrants for his arrest. The male driver was arrested and also located was a baggie with methamphetamine inside of it. The male was booked into the jail for the warrants and for possession of methamphetamine.

June 3

12:45 a.m.- A male party came home to find his door open and a gun missing from his apartment. Investigation is ongoing.

2:21 p.m.- An officer responded to a driving complaint. The caller advised a truck was tearing up Athletic Park. The officer located the suspect and he was cited for disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.

June 4

A Merrill PD squad car was involved in a crash. The crash investigation was turned over to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.