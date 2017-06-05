Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 60-year-old Merrill man was injured after a one vehicle crash Thursday evening in the Town of Pine River. At 8:18 p.m., a cell 911 call reported the crash at State Rd. 64 and County Rd. X. The driver was extricated from his vehicle and flown from the scene to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. State Rd. 64 was re-routed for about an hour while the scene was cleared.

A 29-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Friday evening on a warrant charge. Deputies went to the man’s home and took him into custody after a warrant was issued by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violation of his probation rules.

A storm that passed through the Tomahawk area Saturday evening sent Tomahawk Firefighters and deputies to several calls. After 5 p.m. trees and wires came down mainly in the northern part of the Town of Bradley. Firefighters and a deputy stood by as WPS and town workers cleaned up trees and removed wires.

A 51-year-old Tomahawk woman was arrested late Saturday night on a warrant charge. Deputies went to an establishment in the Town of Tomahawk after a tip was received that a wanted person was there. The woman was located and arrested on the warrant through the Dane County Sheriff for a criminal drunk driving charge dating back to 2009.

A 32-year-old Merrill man was arrested early Sunday morning on a warrant charge. A deputy stopped the vehicle the man was operating on US Hwy. 51 at County Rd. C and found he was wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff for contempt of court.

The number of car deer crashes has increased greatly and motorists are advised to use caution while traveling on roadways. Sixteen people have reported striking deer this past week. Most of the crashes appear to be happening mid-afternoon and early evening. Deer crashes typically spike this time of year as bugs chase deer out into open spaces. At least three bear were also struck this past week. A bear cub was found dead on the ramp to US Hwy. 51 at County Rd. K in the town of Merrill on Thursday. On Friday a bear was found dead on Vista Drive in the Town of Merrill and early Saturday morning a deputy on patrol struck a bear on US Hwy. 8 near County Rd. T outside of Tripoli causing damage to the marked squad car.