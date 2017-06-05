Julaine F. Laak, 61, of the Town of Corning, Lincoln County, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017 at her home under the care of her family.

Julaine was born June 25, 1955 in Merrill daughter of the late Albert and Lavila (Porath) Steckling. She married Robert Laak on April 26, 1974, in Merrill. He survives.

Julaine loved her husband and the life they had together. She cherished every moment, never missing a hug and kiss, each morning and every night. Their love for each other was so apparently clear. She never took that for granted. She loved family time with her children; she was so proud of the people they had become. She loved each of their spouses as much as her own children, each with their own special something she enjoyed. She never missed time with family; it meant too much to her. Her granddaughters were her life, her loved and her reason for being the best “Gram” in the world. We will never understand their connection, as it was a one of a kind. Many laughs, snuggles and special one on one time which meant the world to her. They brought a special something to her life that no one could compete with.

Julaine loved flowers, gardening, camping, making maple syrup with her family, and really just being a wife, mother, aunt, sister and grandma. She was very close with her sisters; celebrating birthday lunches, lots of laughs and many memories. Equally close with her husband’s family with many late nights together, parties and stories, and just enjoyed being as a true close family should be.

She had a generous and loving heart, a mothering personality, and meant so much to many people. She had articulate attention to detail; the little things could not be overlooked or forgotten. We will keep this with us. She was amazing in our eyes. Not a day, not a moment will go by that we will not miss or think of her. She had a true belief in God and we’re blessed to know that with open arms she will join all who had gone before her as she enters into eternal life in heaven.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Robert Laak, Sr. of Merrill; one son, Robert (Clarissa) Laak, Jr. of Merrill; two daughters, Amie (Anthony) Gruetzmacher and Angela (Timothy) Shorey both of Merrill; two granddaughters, Nicole Shorey (Brennan O’Connel) of Weston and Ashlyn Shorey of Merrill; three sisters, Lorraine Steckling, Joyce Teeples and Audrey Steckling all of Merrill; and her in-laws, Vivian Sczygelski of Merrill, Joe (Linda) Laak of Burnet, Texas, Jerry (Debbie) Laak of Merrill, Mary (Arlen) Raduechel of Merrill, Dan (Joe) Laak of Coconut Creek, Florida, Patty Thorne of Green Bay and Sue Laak (Dave) of Merrill. Julaine is further survived by many nieces and nephews and children she loved as grandchildren and further extended family and friends who also had a piece of her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lavila Steckling; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clarence and Margaret Laak; two sisters, Beverly (Robert) Bauer and Carol (Kenny) Floyd; two brothers-in-law, Roy Laak and Lawrence Sczygelski; and the family pet, Rylie.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 9, 2017 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Merrill. Father Chris Kemp will preside. Burial will take place at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, Merrill. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 9:30 A.M. Friday at church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

