Ethel L. Woller, age 90, of the Town of Berlin, Marathon County, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at her home, under the care of her family and hospice services.

Ethel was born November 4, 1926, in Lincoln County, daughter of the late Karl and Emma (Marnholz) Krause. She married Vernon Woller on April 24, 1948. He survives. Ethel had worked at Fromm Brothers in Hamburg, Weinbrenner Shoe Company in Merrill, the 51 Truck Stop, besides being a farm wife and homemaker raising her family. Ethel enjoyed gardening, baking, babysitting her grandchildren, playing board games, and dancing.

Ethel is survived by her husband, Vernon Woller, Town of Berlin; four daughters, Jolene Teske, Athens, Kaye (Dave) Running, Springfield, Missouri, Karla Duranceau (with, Wayne Schulz), Wausau, and Patti (Brad) Butt, Merrill; four sons, Randy (Patricia) Woller, Athens, Rodney Woller, Brian (Julie) Woller and Mark (Laurie) Woller, both of Merrill; 16 grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; a sister, Edna Heckendorf; and her in laws, Janet, Caroline, and Dorothy Krause, Mavis Voelz, Joann Utecht, and Carol (Don) Kopplin. Besides her parents, Ethel is preceded in death by a grandchild; her son in law, Larry Teske; three sisters, Myrtle Sturm, Joyce Olson, and Helen Krause; and six brothers, Wilbert, Walter, Arthur, Elroy, Milton, and Earl Krause.

The funeral service for Ethel will begin at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Town of Berlin. The Rev. Andrew DeGier will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation for the public will begin at 10:00 A.M. Thursday at the church.

The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

