Center Ave reduced to one lane, expect delays

Center avenue has been reduced to one lane on both the north and south ends today, as the paving project continues. Flaggers are currently positioned near the South Center Avenue Bridge as well as near Ku’s Wokery on the north end, directing one-lane traffic. Delays can be expected until work halts for the day later this afternoon. Driver patience and cooperation is appreciated.

