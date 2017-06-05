Adeline Utech, age 103, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Friday, June 2, 2017 after a full and active life. Adeline was a woman of faith and accepted each day as a blessing with a smile.

Adeline was born on May 24, 1914, in the township of Berlin, Marathon County to Robert and Matilda (Schuster) Seefeld. Sadly, Matilda died when Adeline was 7 months old. She was raised by her Aunt and Uncle, Emil and Matilda (Seefeld) Genrich.

Adeline married Lester Utech on June 24, 1937 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Naugart. Adeline and Lester lived in the Genrich home until they sold their farm in 1973. Adeline and Lester were proud of their high quality Registered Holstein herd, Rocky View Farm. Adeline was active in the farm operation, being responsible for the young stock. Her pride was maintaining the milking equipment that allowed them to sell their milk as Grade A. But her passion was her garden. Adeline’s home and yard were always filled with plants and flowers that flourished under her care. Through her entire life she canned fruits and vegetables that she grew. In retirement, Lester shared in that activity each Fall. So it is appropriate that her life would end in “The Gardens”.

A lifelong learner, Adeline was always willing to share her knowledge as a 4-H leader, Ladies Aid, 55 Plus, Welfare Workers and charter member of the Pommerscher Verein-Central Wisconsin. She was an excellent cook and had an eye for fashion. She loved to make desserts and homemade candy. Adeline was a social person and enjoyed engaging in spirited conversation. Her excellent memory, wit and humor will be missed.

After retirement, Adeline and Lester built a new home across from the farm, living there for 14 years. Then built a home in Wausau, on Gemini Place. Each new home required space for that valued garden. Retirement allowed time to travel, Europe, Hawaii, several cruises and trips to visit distant friends that farm life didn’t allow. Family get togethers and retirement parties always included a competitive game of Sheepshead, something that Adeline enjoyed to the end, especially during her seven years at Island Place.

She is survived by her three children: Sandy (Jerry) Muck of Bonduel, Barb (Garry) Schmidt of Merrill, Robert (Rheta) Utech of Wausau, two grandchildren, Debra Schmidt of Madison and Torri (Miller) Bradley of Plover, three great grandchildren, Oliver, Charlotte and Milo Bradley, her sister, Helen (Clarence) Marshall of Wausau, her brother, Myron (Ruth) Seefeld of Reedsville and sister-in-law, Millie Seefeld of Wauwatosa. Adeline was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Lester Utech in 2002, two brothers, Robert and Bill and two sisters Alma and Margaret.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 12, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Reverend Zach Holdorf will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Naugart. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau and at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.

The family wants to thank the staff at The Gardens at Forest Park Village for their care and support. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau or to Homme Homes Foundation.