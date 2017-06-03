Zocher garners Athlete of the Week honors

MHS Senior Brody Zocher enjoyed a standout season this year as a member of the Bluejay varsity trap shooting team; placing third in the Northern Wisconsin Trap Conference, and pacing the team with 160 points out of a possible 175 and a 22.86 point per round average.

Aside from shooting trap, Brody was a 3 year member of the Bluejay varsity wrestling team as well as a 3-year member of the Bluejay varsity football team as an Offensive Guard. Outside of school activities, Brody is an Eagle Scout; having been involved with the boy scout organization since age 7.

In his free time Zocher enjoys outdoors activities such as hunting and fishing, as well as spending time with family and friends.

Son of Mike and Angie Zocher of Merrill, Brody graduated last week with a 3.5 GPA.

As for the future, Brody intends to attend Northcentral Technical College’s Mechanical Engineering Design program, before proceeding on to Michigan Tech University in Houghton, MI to complete his Bachelor’s Degree.